L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LHX is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LHX is $226.48, which is $50.4 above the current price. The public float for LHX is 188.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LHX on October 19, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

LHX) stock’s latest price update

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 178.30. However, the company has seen a 1.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-18 that Wedbush analysts continue to see overall volume growth rates for payment stocks in the third quarter moderating on a year-over-year basis, while being relatively “flattish” quarter over quarter. In a note to clients, they highlighted a number of relevant trends including consistent growth moderation in credit purchases as well as credit transactions, a likely reduction in large ticket (discretionary) item sales, continued declines in average ticket prices (credit cards); as well as moderating quarter over quarter growth in travel volumes.

LHX’s Market Performance

LHX’s stock has risen by 1.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.94% and a quarterly drop of -10.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for L3Harris Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for LHX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $192 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LHX Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.45. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw -13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who sale 30,077 shares at the price of $173.63 back on Sep 05. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns 31,923 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $5,222,214 using the latest closing price.

MEHNERT DANA A, the Pres., Communication Systems of L3Harris Technologies Inc, sale 1,985 shares at $227.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that MEHNERT DANA A is holding 23,830 shares at $451,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.56 for the present operating margin

+28.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 4.28, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 23.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.