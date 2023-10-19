Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB)’s stock price has plunge by 1.36relation to previous closing price of 121.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed at $123.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for KMB is $131.05, which is $7.59 above the current market price. The public float for KMB is 337.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for KMB on October 19, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has seen a 3.42% increase in the past week, with a -0.76% drop in the past month, and a -8.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for KMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for KMB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $118 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.15. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp. saw -9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Karrmann Sandra R, who sale 5,122 shares at the price of $129.80 back on Aug 29. After this action, Karrmann Sandra R now owns 6,228 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp., valued at $664,836 using the latest closing price.

Melucci Jeffrey P., the Chief Legal Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corp., sale 4,423 shares at $130.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Melucci Jeffrey P. is holding 28,169 shares at $576,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp. stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 300.46, with 9.25 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.