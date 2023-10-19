Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.22 compared to its previous closing price of 48.51. However, the company has seen a -1.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Per the agreement, Ionis (IONS) will grant exclusive global rights to Roche to develop and market two novel RNA-therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) by analysts is $51.94, which is $5.73 above the current market price. The public float for IONS is 140.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of IONS was 1.01M shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a 6.98% rise in the past month, and a 12.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for IONS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.07% for IONS’s stock, with a 16.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $63 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.67. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 21.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Swayze Eric, who sale 52 shares at the price of $47.95 back on Oct 17. After this action, Swayze Eric now owns 73 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,493 using the latest closing price.

Monia Brett P, the Chief Executive Officer of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,770 shares at $46.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Monia Brett P is holding 118,111 shares at $173,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -58.61, with -11.37 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.