Inogen Inc (INGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inogen Inc (INGN) is $8.00, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for INGN is 22.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INGN on October 19, 2023 was 247.31K shares.

INGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) has decreased by -4.88 when compared to last closing price of 4.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Inogen (INGN) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

INGN’s Market Performance

Inogen Inc (INGN) has seen a -1.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.65% decline in the past month and a -45.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for INGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.27% for INGN’s stock, with a -61.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INGN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INGN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INGN Trading at -17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGN fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Inogen Inc saw -76.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+43.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inogen Inc stands at -22.21. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.58. Equity return is now at value -30.50, with -22.81 for asset returns.

Based on Inogen Inc (INGN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inogen Inc (INGN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.