Immunic Inc (IMUX) Stock Sees a-9.85 Decrease

The stock of Immunic Inc (IMUX) has seen a -15.60% decrease in the past week, with a -14.70% drop in the past month, and a -53.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for IMUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.05% for IMUX’s stock, with a -33.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMUX is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMUX is $13.75, which is $15.31 above the current price. The public float for IMUX is 37.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMUX on October 19, 2023 was 826.03K shares.

IMUX) stock’s latest price update

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.85 in relation to previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-11 that Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) announced that data from its Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) has been presented at MSMilan 2023, the 9th Joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting by Dr. Robert Fox.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMUX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IMUX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IMUX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IMUX Trading at -22.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3705. In addition, Immunic Inc saw -15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Whaley Glenn, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on May 15. After this action, Whaley Glenn now owns 25,510 shares of Immunic Inc, valued at $8,750 using the latest closing price.

Neermann Joerg, the Director of Immunic Inc, purchase 47,000 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Neermann Joerg is holding 100,000 shares at $59,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

The total capital return value is set at -71.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.36. Equity return is now at value -128.82, with -111.67 for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunic Inc (IMUX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.