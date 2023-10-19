IHS Holding Ltd (IHS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) is $12.31, which is $10.13 above the current market price. The public float for IHS is 121.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IHS on October 19, 2023 was 406.07K shares.

IHS) stock’s latest price update

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 4.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that IHS Holding (IHS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.53 per share a year ago.

IHS’s Market Performance

IHS’s stock has fallen by -9.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.72% and a quarterly drop of -41.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.63% for IHS Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for IHS’s stock, with a -31.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IHS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IHS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IHS Trading at -14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHS fell by -9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, IHS Holding Ltd saw -13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.71 for the present operating margin

+41.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for IHS Holding Ltd stands at -23.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.46. Equity return is now at value -163.43, with -25.40 for asset returns.

Based on IHS Holding Ltd (IHS), the company’s capital structure generated 349.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.73. Total debt to assets is 62.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.