Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) by analysts is $12.08, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of HBAN was 13.09M shares.

HBAN stock's latest price update

The stock of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 10.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Huntington (HBAN) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN’s stock has risen by 1.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.19% and a quarterly drop of -13.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for HBAN’s stock, with a -13.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HBAN Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.14. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -27.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Heller Paul G, who sale 23,817 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Aug 09. After this action, Heller Paul G now owns 505,910 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $283,215 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 12,280 shares at $11.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Houston Helga is holding 594,564 shares at $146,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.07, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.