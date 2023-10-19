Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HUBC is also noteworthy at -0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on October 19, 2023 was 7.03M shares.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.15 in relation to its previous close of 0.46. However, the company has experienced a 34.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-19 that What are the best penny stocks under $1? If you saw this headline, that’s probably a question you have heading into the second half of the week.

HUBC’s Market Performance

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen a 34.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 87.50% gain in the past month and a 16.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.01% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.11% for HUBC’s stock, with a -84.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at 34.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.51%, as shares surge +96.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +32.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3387. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -97.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.