Honda Motor ADR (HMC): A Technical Analysis

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Honda Motor ADR (HMC) is $35.80, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.65B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on October 19, 2023 was 939.24K shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has dropped by -2.07 compared to previous close of 33.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that Honda’s share price has dipped by 13.7% in the last 15 days, providing a buying opportunity for investors. Honda’s strong Q4 performance, access to the largest charging network in North America, and successful R&D efforts indicate future growth. Honda’s manufacturing efficiency, research and development, and expansion into electric and alternative fuels give them a competitive advantage in the industry.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has fallen by -2.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.82% and a quarterly rise of 6.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Honda Motor ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.49% for HMC’s stock, with a 14.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.76. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw 44.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor ADR stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 7.56, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor ADR (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.