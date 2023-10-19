HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Stock Sees a-0.60 Decrease

In the past week, HCA stock has gone down by -0.64%, with a monthly decline of -4.63% and a quarterly plunge of -15.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for HCA Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.70% for HCA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.16% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) is 11.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCA is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) is $318.60, which is $78.11 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 199.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On October 19, 2023, HCA’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 243.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed the most recent trading day at $237.42, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $304 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCA Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.12. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc saw 1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Torres Kathryn A., who sale 5,204 shares at the price of $269.12 back on Aug 14. After this action, Torres Kathryn A. now owns 19,760 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc, valued at $1,400,516 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Jeffrey E., the SVP-Government Relations of HCA Healthcare Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Cohen Jeffrey E. is holding 4,414 shares at $405,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.