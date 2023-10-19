Guess Inc. (GES) Stock Experiences 2.37% Monthly Change

In the past week, GES stock has gone up by 0.90%, with a monthly gain of 2.37% and a quarterly surge of 12.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Guess Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.00% for GES stock, with a simple moving average of 8.76% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) is above average at 10.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guess Inc. (GES) is $27.30, which is $4.83 above the current market price. The public float for GES is 26.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GES on October 19, 2023 was 998.83K shares.

GES) stock’s latest price update

Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.35 in relation to its previous close of 22.55. However, the company has experienced a 0.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $31 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GES Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.43. In addition, Guess Inc. saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from Weinswig Deborah, who sale 6,896 shares at the price of $23.03 back on Sep 08. After this action, Weinswig Deborah now owns 19,173 shares of Guess Inc., valued at $158,813 using the latest closing price.

Weinswig Deborah, the Director of Guess Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $20.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Weinswig Deborah is holding 26,069 shares at $413,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.90. Equity return is now at value 31.81, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Guess Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Guess Inc. (GES) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.