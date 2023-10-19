Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.60 in relation to its previous close of 12.49. However, the company has experienced a -0.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-15 that Investors need to pay close attention to Grupo Financiero (GGAL) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGAL is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GGAL is $21.84, which is -$2.3 below the current price. The public float for GGAL is 119.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGAL on October 19, 2023 was 807.13K shares.

GGAL’s Market Performance

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has seen a -0.89% decrease in the past week, with a -21.56% drop in the past month, and a -27.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for GGAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.15% for GGAL stock, with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at -17.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR saw 36.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.