GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is 2.99.

The public float for GRWG is 57.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRWG on October 19, 2023 was 964.82K shares.

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.08 compared to its previous closing price of 2.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-16 that As the cannabis industry and top marijuana stocks continue to flourish, investors must closely monitor the ancillary companies supporting its growth. The top cannabis ancillary companies are getting much attention in mid-October 2023, especially those providing cultivation and hydroponic systems. The development and effectiveness of cannabis growing are greatly aided by these unseen participants, making them significant assets in the constantly changing world of legal cannabis.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has experienced a -13.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.45% drop in the past month, and a -34.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for GRWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.94% for GRWG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRWG Trading at -20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -25.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -13.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp saw -39.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Equity return is now at value -15.35, with -11.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.