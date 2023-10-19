Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) is 58.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFR is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GFR is 29.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On October 19, 2023, GFR’s average trading volume was 268.73K shares.

GFR stock's latest price update

The stock of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) has increased by 5.24 when compared to last closing price of 5.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GFR’s Market Performance

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) has experienced a 8.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.64% drop in the past month, and a -40.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.14% for GFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for GFR stock, with a simple moving average of -36.96% for the last 200 days.

GFR Trading at -27.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFR rose by +8.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Greenfire Resources Ltd. saw -38.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFR

The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.30. Equity return is now at value 1.37, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.