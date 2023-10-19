Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, GDOT stock has gone down by -6.57%, with a monthly decline of -13.26% and a quarterly plunge of -40.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Green Dot Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.39% for GDOT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.89% for the last 200 days.

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) is $19.17, which is $8.27 above the current market price. The public float for GDOT is 49.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDOT on October 19, 2023 was 405.25K shares.

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.65 in comparison to its previous close of 12.31, however, the company has experienced a -6.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-03 that FinTech Green Dot and investing platform Stockpile have partnered to make investing and personal finance more accessible to consumers of all ages. The collaboration will introduce innovative products, tools and features to empower individuals, the companies said in a Tuesday (Oct. 3) press release.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDOT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GDOT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for GDOT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $20 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDOT Trading at -14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT fell by -6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Green Dot Corp. saw -22.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.83 for the present operating margin

+44.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corp. stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.74. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.02 for asset returns.

Based on Green Dot Corp. (GDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.30. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.