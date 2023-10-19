Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Godaddy Inc (GDDY) by analysts is $90.54, which is $14.47 above the current market price. The public float for GDDY is 146.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of GDDY was 1.87M shares.

GDDY stock's latest price update

The stock price of Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) has plunged by -0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 76.35, but the company has seen a -0.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that GoDaddy (GDDY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

GDDY’s Market Performance

GDDY’s stock has fallen by -0.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.32% and a quarterly rise of 0.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Godaddy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for GDDY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.42% for the last 200 days.

GDDY Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.31. In addition, Godaddy Inc saw 1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from Chen Roger, who sale 6,125 shares at the price of $75.01 back on Oct 10. After this action, Chen Roger now owns 171,716 shares of Godaddy Inc, valued at $459,416 using the latest closing price.

Bhutani Amanpal Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of Godaddy Inc, sale 2,027 shares at $73.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Bhutani Amanpal Singh is holding 264,462 shares at $148,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.32 for the present operating margin

+58.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Godaddy Inc stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 13.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.