Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has gone down by -0.11% for the week, with a -6.42% drop in the past month and a 2.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for GPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for GPN’s stock, with a 4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) is $146.91, which is $32.05 above the current market price. The public float for GPN is 257.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPN on October 19, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

GPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has decreased by -0.98 when compared to last closing price of 116.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Global Payments (GPN) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $140 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPN Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.49. In addition, Global Payments, Inc. saw 15.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from Whipple Joshua J, who sale 37,096 shares at the price of $127.28 back on Sep 06. After this action, Whipple Joshua J now owns 39,772 shares of Global Payments, Inc., valued at $4,721,579 using the latest closing price.

Sacchi Guido Francesco, the Senior EVP and CIO of Global Payments, Inc., sale 14,502 shares at $124.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Sacchi Guido Francesco is holding 66,130 shares at $1,805,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.03 for the present operating margin

+57.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Payments, Inc. stands at +1.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on Global Payments, Inc. (GPN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.77. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.