GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has gone up by 11.42% for the week, with a -10.73% drop in the past month and a -14.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.39% for GDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for GDC’s stock, with a -22.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDC is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDC is 2.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On October 19, 2023, GDC’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

GDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) has increased by 15.04 when compared to last closing price of 2.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that It has been a rather incredible day for investors in GD Culture Group (NASDAQ: GDC ). Shares of GDC stock rocketed more than 100% higher at one point in early trading today on news that the company plans to launch a livestreaming e-commerce business on TikTok.

GDC Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDC rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, GD Culture Group Limited saw 35.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.21 for the present operating margin

+36.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for GD Culture Group Limited stands at -277.00. The total capital return value is set at -1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.40. Equity return is now at value 61.03, with 43.39 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.