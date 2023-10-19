fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.63relation to previous closing price of 2.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-16 that Whether you’re trading penny stocks or stocks over $100, it’s hard to miss that the stock market is up today. That’s in stark contrast to last week, when markets appeared to be heading toward another downtrend.

, and the 36-month beta value for FUBO is at 2.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for FUBO is $3.60, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for FUBO is 281.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.33% of that float. The average trading volume for FUBO on October 19, 2023 was 15.46M shares.

FUBO’s Market Performance

The stock of fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has seen a 5.04% increase in the past week, with a -7.41% drop in the past month, and a -9.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for FUBO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for FUBO stock, with a simple moving average of 21.39% for the last 200 days.

FUBO Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUBO rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, fuboTV Inc saw 43.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUBO starting from Horihuela Alberto, who sale 78,564 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Mar 24. After this action, Horihuela Alberto now owns 1,360,718 shares of fuboTV Inc, valued at $87,206 using the latest closing price.

Janedis John, the Chief Financial Officer of fuboTV Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Janedis John is holding 18,000 shares at $9,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.83 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for fuboTV Inc stands at -42.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.19. Equity return is now at value -74.77, with -29.68 for asset returns.

Based on fuboTV Inc (FUBO), the company’s capital structure generated 107.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.72. Total debt to assets is 34.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.