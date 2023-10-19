FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s (NOTE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, NOTE stock has gone down by -8.87%, with a monthly decline of -12.74% and a quarterly plunge of -52.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.36% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.67% for NOTE’s stock, with a -34.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) by analysts is $5.83, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 101.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of NOTE was 934.27K shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) has decreased by -10.19 when compared to last closing price of 2.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic created a boom for many penny stocks as traders sought to capitalize on huge gains from unexpected disruptions and surge in demand. However, as the economy has stabilized post-pandemic, penny stocks have come back down to earth along with the broader market.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at -18.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc saw -70.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Slabaugh Jon, who sale 4,177 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Oct 10. After this action, Slabaugh Jon now owns 151,717 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, valued at $8,158 using the latest closing price.

Resnik Josh, the of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, sale 871 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Resnik Josh is holding 479,815 shares at $1,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc stands at -191.85. The total capital return value is set at -34.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.66. Equity return is now at value -165.41, with -67.43 for asset returns.

Based on FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE), the company’s capital structure generated 136.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 45.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.