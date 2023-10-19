First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) is 62.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FWRG is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) is $23.00, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for FWRG is 24.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% of that float. On October 19, 2023, FWRG’s average trading volume was 373.18K shares.

FWRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) has increased by 3.50 when compared to last closing price of 16.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, before the market opens.

FWRG’s Market Performance

FWRG’s stock has risen by 2.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.38% and a quarterly drop of -7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for FWRG’s stock, with a 3.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FWRG Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRG rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc saw 28.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRG starting from Kussell William A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $19.38 back on Aug 28. After this action, Kussell William A now owns 40,795 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc, valued at $193,849 using the latest closing price.

Paresky David, the Director of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc, sale 450,000 shares at $16.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Paresky David is holding 34,089,784 shares at $7,390,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.29 for the present operating margin

+14.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc stands at +0.95. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72. Equity return is now at value 3.18, with 1.51 for asset returns.

Based on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.29. Total debt to assets is 40.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.