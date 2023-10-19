Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Stock Experiences 3.82% Monthly Change

In the past week, FERG stock has gone down by -5.74%, with a monthly gain of 3.82% and a quarterly surge of 1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Ferguson Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for FERG’s stock, with a 8.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) is above average at 17.54x. The 36-month beta value for FERG is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FERG is $175.24, which is $12.66 above than the current price. The public float for FERG is 202.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of FERG on October 19, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

FERG) stock’s latest price update

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.62 in comparison to its previous close of 167.58, however, the company has experienced a -5.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing – General Industrial sector might want to consider either Ferguson plc (FERG) or Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.32. In addition, Ferguson Plc. saw 25.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+29.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Plc. stands at +6.35. Equity return is now at value 38.94, with 11.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.