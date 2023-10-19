Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) has decreased by -13.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 36.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-10-17 that Faraday Future expects to be profitable, like electric vehicle firm Tesla. It won’t be easy.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.46.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) is $800.00, The public float for FFIE is 17.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 41.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFIE on October 19, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

FFIE’s Market Performance

The stock of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has seen a 36.31% increase in the past week, with a -61.55% drop in the past month, and a -93.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.31% for FFIE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.14% for FFIE’s stock, with a -94.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FFIE Trading at -79.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.85%, as shares sank -59.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE rose by +36.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5243. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc saw -93.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Chen Xuefeng, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chen Xuefeng now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

Equity return is now at value -211.40, with -99.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.