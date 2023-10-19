Examining the Volatility of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (CRSP) Stock

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen a -9.61% decrease in the past week, with a -14.74% drop in the past month, and a -28.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.97% for CRSP’s stock, with a -21.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is $86.96, which is $46.53 above the current market price. The public float for CRSP is 76.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on October 19, 2023 was 980.63K shares.

CRSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has plunged by -7.40 when compared to previous closing price of 43.66, but the company has seen a -9.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that Gene editing is revolutionizing how the world approaches medicine. In fact, by “simply” removing cells from the body, editing them, and reintroducing them, we could help treat sickle-cell anemia, cancers, blood disorders, blindness, cystic fibrosis, and even muscular dystrophy if all goes according to plan.

CRSP Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.11. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw -0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.88 back on May 30. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,621,894 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $50.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 387,377 shares at $1,266,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56190.40 for the present operating margin

-11120.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -54271.70. The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -21.29, with -17.85 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.51. Total debt to assets is 10.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.