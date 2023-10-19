Examining the Volatility of Cencora Inc.’s (COR) Stock

The stock of Cencora Inc. (COR) has gone up by 0.81% for the week, with a 5.46% rise in the past month and a -2.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for COR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.50% for COR’s stock, with a 9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COR is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COR is $211.08, which is $21.53 above the current price. The public float for COR is 168.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COR on October 19, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

COR) stock’s latest price update

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR)’s stock price has soared by 1.12 in relation to previous closing price of 187.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Cencora (COR) continues to gain traction from the robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment. However, stiff competition is a woe.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.27. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $185.08 back on Oct 10. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 257,967 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $4,627,000 using the latest closing price.

Clark Gina, the Executive Vice President of Cencora Inc., sale 10,695 shares at $187.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Clark Gina is holding 16,038 shares at $1,999,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc. stands at +0.71. The total capital return value is set at 38.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.38. Equity return is now at value 371.18, with 2.86 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 4.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cencora Inc. (COR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.