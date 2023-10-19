Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Packaging Corp Of America’s (PKG) Stock

The stock of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) has gone down by -0.82% for the week, with a 1.42% rise in the past month and a 12.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for PKG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for PKG’s stock, with a 9.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) is $150.39, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for PKG is 87.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKG on October 19, 2023 was 561.11K shares.

PKG) stock’s latest price update

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 152.87. However, the company has seen a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Investors interested in stocks from the Containers – Paper and Packaging sector have probably already heard of Packaging Corp. (PKG) and AptarGroup (ATR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $142 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PKG Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.22. In addition, Packaging Corp Of America saw 19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from Shirley Donald R., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $156.14 back on Aug 04. After this action, Shirley Donald R. now owns 22,967 shares of Packaging Corp Of America, valued at $780,700 using the latest closing price.

Ridley Bruce A, the SVP of Packaging Corp Of America, sale 3,493 shares at $155.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Ridley Bruce A is holding 14,034 shares at $542,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corp Of America stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 22.01, with 10.46 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.24. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.