Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s (ETRN) Stock

The stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has seen a -3.99% decrease in the past week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month, and a -2.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for ETRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for ETRN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.92% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for ETRN is also noteworthy at 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ETRN is $11.15, which is $2.08 above than the current price. The public float for ETRN is 430.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume of ETRN on October 19, 2023 was 4.60M shares.

ETRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has plunged by -4.39 when compared to previous closing price of 9.56, but the company has seen a -3.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that CANONSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) will release its third quarter 2023 earnings information on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 10:30 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for ETRN security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion. Call Access: An audio live stream of the call will be available on the internet, and participants are encouraged to pre-register online, in advance of.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETRN Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.44. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw 36.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return is now at value -13.31, with -2.37 for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 438.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.43. Total debt to assets is 67.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 752.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.