Evaluating the Impact of -9.87 Increase on MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s (MGTX) Stock

The stock of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) has gone down by -9.05% for the week, with a -27.31% drop in the past month and a -42.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.04% for MGTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.36% for MGTX’s stock, with a -36.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGTX is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) is $23.60, which is $19.98 above the current market price. The public float for MGTX is 56.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On October 19, 2023, MGTX’s average trading volume was 98.87K shares.

MGTX) stock’s latest price update

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.87 compared to its previous closing price of 4.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.53 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.59. This compares to loss of $0.76 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MGTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $27 based on the research report published on October 23, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MGTX Trading at -26.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -23.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTX fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, MeiraGTx Holdings plc saw -38.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 4,347,826 shares at the price of $5.75 back on May 05. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,281,103 shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc, valued at $25,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.87 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for MeiraGTx Holdings plc stands at -814.16. The total capital return value is set at -55.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.94. Equity return is now at value -72.28, with -37.11 for asset returns.

Based on MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 28.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.