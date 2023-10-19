Entegris Inc (ENTG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ENTG stock has gone down by -2.60%, with a monthly gain of 3.39% and a quarterly plunge of -8.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Entegris Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for ENTG’s stock, with a 4.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 156.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENTG is $115.13, which is $20.31 above the current market price. The public float for ENTG is 149.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ENTG on October 19, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

ENTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has dropped by -1.98 compared to previous close of 96.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Entegris’ sequential growth analysis shows positive traction in its investments, indicating an eventual recovery. The company is focused on strengthening R&D investment capabilities to drive growth. Despite near-term challenges, management’s actions to improve the balance sheet and increase cash reserves position Entegris for long-term success.

ENTG Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.83. In addition, Entegris Inc saw 44.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from O’Neill James Anthony, who sale 1,918 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, O’Neill James Anthony now owns 13,670 shares of Entegris Inc, valued at $182,210 using the latest closing price.

Shaner William James, the SVP & President, AMH of Entegris Inc, sale 14,004 shares at $91.61 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Shaner William James is holding 17,912 shares at $1,282,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.