Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a 17.34% gain in the past month, and a 12.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for ESMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.17% for ESMT’s stock, with a 14.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 177.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) is $24.43, which is $3.19 above the current market price. The public float for ESMT is 43.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESMT on October 19, 2023 was 609.01K shares.

ESMT) stock’s latest price update

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.25 in relation to its previous close of 20.85. However, the company has experienced a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that EngageSmart (ESMT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESMT Trading at 17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.32. In addition, Engagesmart Inc saw 19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $18.52 back on Oct 02. After this action, Seltzer Jonathan Cole now owns 1,671 shares of Engagesmart Inc, valued at $64,820 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Kevin William, the of Engagesmart Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $18.32 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that O’Brien Kevin William is holding 23,833 shares at $54,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Engagesmart Inc stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 2.51, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Engagesmart Inc (ESMT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.