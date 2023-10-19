Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) by analysts is $13.75, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for DEA is 90.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DEA was 825.79K shares.

DEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has decreased by -3.27 when compared to last closing price of 11.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on October 31, 2023. A conference call will be held Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:00am Eastern time. The management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. Any research analysts currently covering the Company that would like to join the call and ask a question m.

DEA’s Market Performance

Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) has seen a -5.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.86% decline in the past month and a -24.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for DEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for DEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEA Trading at -13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc saw -23.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.88 for asset returns.

Based on Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.52. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.