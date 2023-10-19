East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)’s stock price has dropped by -3.49 in relation to previous closing price of 53.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

The price-to-earnings ratio for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is above average at 5.77x. The 36-month beta value for EWBC is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EWBC is $65.67, which is $30.88 above than the current price. The public float for EWBC is 140.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on October 19, 2023 was 883.81K shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC’s stock has seen a -0.43% decrease for the week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month and a -15.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for East West Bancorp, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.91% for EWBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $68 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.85. In addition, East West Bancorp, Inc. saw -21.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Estrada Rudolph, who sale 2,411 shares at the price of $55.96 back on Aug 29. After this action, Estrada Rudolph now owns 18,548 shares of East West Bancorp, Inc., valued at $134,920 using the latest closing price.

Alvarez Manuel Pham, the Director of East West Bancorp, Inc., purchase 1,250 shares at $43.60 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Alvarez Manuel Pham is holding 4,445 shares at $54,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp, Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.99, with 1.93 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.