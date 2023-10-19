Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) by analysts is $24.50, which is $9.7 above the current market price. The public float for DVAX is 127.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.80% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DVAX was 1.62M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

DVAX) stock’s latest price update

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.90 in comparison to its previous close of 14.42, however, the company has experienced a 0.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

DVAX’s Market Performance

DVAX’s stock has risen by 0.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.97% and a quarterly rise of 4.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Dynavax Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for DVAX’s stock, with a 19.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DVAX Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.43. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corp. saw 36.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Janssen Robert, who sale 1,755 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Oct 10. After this action, Janssen Robert now owns 49,925 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp., valued at $26,343 using the latest closing price.

Novack David F, the President & COO of Dynavax Technologies Corp., sale 40,000 shares at $14.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Novack David F is holding 3,187 shares at $595,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.40 for the present operating margin

+63.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corp. stands at +40.53. The total capital return value is set at 43.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.63. Equity return is now at value 22.13, with 11.29 for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 44.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.75. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.