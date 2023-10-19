Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) has dropped by -9.77 compared to previous close of 1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that RENO, Nev., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Monday, November 13, 2023. The earnings press release will be followed by a conference call on November 13, 2023, hosted by members of the Dragonfly Energy management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

and a 36-month beta value of -0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) by analysts is $4.63, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for DFLI is 22.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.26% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DFLI was 1.54M shares.

DFLI’s Market Performance

DFLI’s stock has seen a -17.81% decrease for the week, with a -32.20% drop in the past month and a -42.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.96% for DFLI’s stock, with a -67.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at -30.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -35.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI fell by -17.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4852. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp saw -89.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFLI starting from Edmonds Karina, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $4.28 back on Feb 23. After this action, Edmonds Karina now owns 30,300 shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp, valued at $428 using the latest closing price.

Edmonds Karina, the Director of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp, purchase 200 shares at $7.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Edmonds Karina is holding 30,200 shares at $1,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stands at -45.88. The total capital return value is set at -70.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -108.89. Equity return is now at value -25.45, with -17.49 for asset returns.

Based on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI), the company’s capital structure generated 211.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.90. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.