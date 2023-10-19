Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG)’s stock price has increased by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 31.07. However, the company has seen a 1.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that CMTG, DSDVY and LPG have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 28, 2023.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LPG is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LPG is $30.54, which is -$4.11 below the current market price. The public float for LPG is 33.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.93% of that float. The average trading volume for LPG on October 19, 2023 was 738.86K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG stock saw an increase of 1.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.64% and a quarterly increase of 23.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.61% for LPG stock, with a simple moving average of 37.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Pareto repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Pareto is $35 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPG Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.40. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd saw 86.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Young Theodore B., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $29.13 back on Sep 28. After this action, Young Theodore B. now owns 103,720 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd, valued at $145,650 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Thomas Jason, the Director of Dorian LPG Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $25.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Coleman Thomas Jason is holding 0 shares at $1,024,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+58.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd stands at +44.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.04. Equity return is now at value 23.04, with 12.35 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 93.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.27. Total debt to assets is 47.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.