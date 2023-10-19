DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, DOCN stock has gone down by -7.09%, with a monthly decline of -3.93% and a quarterly plunge of -52.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for DOCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.24% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for DOCN is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOCN is $33.44, which is $13.49 above than the current price. The public float for DOCN is 53.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.92% of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on October 19, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) has dropped by -5.20 compared to previous close of 24.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) closed the most recent trading day at $24.70, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at -15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.54. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw -9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from JENSON WARREN, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $25.74 back on Sep 07. After this action, JENSON WARREN now owns 15,632 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $102,960 using the latest closing price.

Guy Jeffrey Scott, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 20,584 shares at $25.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Guy Jeffrey Scott is holding 108,040 shares at $518,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -2.22 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In summary, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.