CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is 9.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVBF is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is $20.33, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for CVBF is 131.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. On October 19, 2023, CVBF’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

CVBF stock's latest price update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF)’s stock price has plunge by -3.22relation to previous closing price of 16.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-08 that Bank stocks took a pounding on Tuesday, after Moody’s downgraded its credit ratings for several smaller regional banks and put six larger players on review for possible downgrades. Below is a screen of bank stocks to highlight 10 that are expected to buck the industry trend for reduced profitability in their core businesses.

CVBF's Market Performance

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has experienced a -3.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.29% drop in the past month, and a -1.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for CVBF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for CVBF stock, with a simple moving average of -10.47% for the last 200 days.

CVBF Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -38.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 92,704 shares at the price of $19.11 back on Aug 08. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 257,704 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,771,870 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 165,000 shares at $19.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 165,000 shares at $3,220,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 12.26, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.