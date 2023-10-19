CSX Corp. (CSX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of CSX Corp. (CSX) has gone down by -1.39% for the week, with a -1.86% drop in the past month and a -5.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for CSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for CSX’s stock, with a -1.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) is 15.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSX is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for CSX Corp. (CSX) is $36.20, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 2.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On October 19, 2023, CSX’s average trading volume was 13.63M shares.

CSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) has increased by 0.19 when compared to last closing price of 30.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-10-18 that Tech sector earnings season gets started after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, when Netflix and Tesla will release earnings reports.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSX Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.93. In addition, CSX Corp. saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corp. stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 32.38, with 10.08 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corp. (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CSX Corp. (CSX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.