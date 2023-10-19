Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is above average at 20.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) is $104.88, which is $25.61 above the current market price. The public float for CCK is 119.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCK on October 19, 2023 was 908.64K shares.

The stock price of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has plunged by -1.83 when compared to previous closing price of 82.71, but the company has seen a -3.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Crown Holdings (CCK) completes its previously announced Helvetia Packaging acquisition.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK’s stock has fallen by -3.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.49% and a quarterly drop of -11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Crown Holdings, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.91% for CCK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.94. In addition, Crown Holdings, Inc. saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Gifford Gerard H, who sale 9,784 shares at the price of $92.24 back on Sep 05. After this action, Gifford Gerard H now owns 123,399 shares of Crown Holdings, Inc., valued at $902,516 using the latest closing price.

Kalaus Christy L., the VP & Corp Controller of Crown Holdings, Inc., sale 1,914 shares at $90.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Kalaus Christy L. is holding 7,500 shares at $173,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings, Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 23.91, with 3.28 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 390.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.59. Total debt to assets is 50.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 377.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.