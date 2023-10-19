Cresud ADR (CRESY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is above average at 12.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cresud ADR (CRESY) is $7.60, which is -$0.98 below the current market price. The public float for CRESY is 59.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRESY on October 19, 2023 was 127.23K shares.

CRESY) stock’s latest price update

Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY)’s stock price has soared by 3.25 in relation to previous closing price of 8.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Santiago Donato – Investor Relations Officer Alejandro Elsztain – Chief Executive Officer Matias Gaivironsky – Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, everyone. I’m Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of Cresud, and I welcome you to the Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call.

CRESY’s Market Performance

Cresud ADR (CRESY) has experienced a 11.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.33% rise in the past month, and a 6.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for CRESY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.76% for CRESY’s stock, with a 25.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRESY Trading at 17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +21.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY rose by +11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Cresud ADR saw 38.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.41 for the present operating margin

+38.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud ADR stands at +22.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cresud ADR (CRESY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.