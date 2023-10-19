Coursera Inc (COUR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) has decreased by -1.99 when compared to last closing price of 18.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q3 2023 Earnings Advisory Release.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.

The public float for COUR is 109.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COUR on October 19, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Coursera Inc (COUR) has seen a -3.95% decrease in the past week, with a 0.55% rise in the past month, and a 36.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for COUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for COUR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 54.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Goli Shravan, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $18.15 back on Oct 16. After this action, Goli Shravan now owns 881,404 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $45,375 using the latest closing price.

Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, the President & CEO of Coursera Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $18.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey is holding 2,646,854 shares at $945,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Equity return is now at value -22.63, with -16.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coursera Inc (COUR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.