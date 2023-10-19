Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) is 40.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COST is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) is $597.15, which is $17.76 above the current market price. The public float for COST is 440.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On October 19, 2023, COST’s average trading volume was 1.66M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has surged by 0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 574.34, but the company has seen a 1.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-18 that Costco Wholesale has announced that CEO Craig Jelinek will be stepping down on Jan. 1, 2024, after more than a decade at the helm of the company, the company reported in a press release Wednesday (Oct. 18).

COST’s Market Performance

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has experienced a 1.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.82% rise in the past month, and a 3.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for COST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for COST’s stock, with a 10.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $600 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COST Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $564.80. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 25.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Klauer James C, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $562.01 back on Oct 11. After this action, Klauer James C now owns 45,134 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $843,017 using the latest closing price.

GALANTI RICHARD A, the Executive VP and CFO of Costco Wholesale Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $565.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that GALANTI RICHARD A is holding 28,138 shares at $1,131,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.35 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at +2.60. Equity return is now at value 27.54, with 9.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.