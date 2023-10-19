Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is 12.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBSH is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) is $52.17, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for CBSH is 120.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On October 19, 2023, CBSH’s average trading volume was 566.65K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CBSH) stock’s latest price update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.81 in comparison to its previous close of 49.31, however, the company has experienced a 1.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.97 per share a year ago.

CBSH’s Market Performance

CBSH’s stock has risen by 1.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.58% and a quarterly drop of -6.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for CBSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $49 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBSH Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.70. In addition, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. saw -28.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from BRAUER BLACKFORD F, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $48.10 back on Sep 18. After this action, BRAUER BLACKFORD F now owns 33,426 shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., valued at $240,502 using the latest closing price.

Petersen Paula S, the Senior Vice President of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., sale 2,068 shares at $46.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Petersen Paula S is holding 29,984 shares at $96,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.23. Equity return is now at value 20.16, with 1.55 for asset returns.

Based on Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH), the company’s capital structure generated 116.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.85. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.