Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COEP is -0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COEP is 14.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COEP on October 19, 2023 was 57.24K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

COEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COEP) has jumped by 5.93 compared to previous close of 1.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-03 that What would happen if performance grading suddenly disappeared? No more dreaded annual job reviews

COEP’s Market Performance

COEP’s stock has risen by 2.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.26% and a quarterly drop of -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.57% for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.85% for COEP’s stock, with a -11.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COEP Trading at 17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +32.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1328. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -18.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COEP starting from Salkind Gene, who purchase 4,006 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Aug 29. After this action, Salkind Gene now owns 4,046 shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $4,046 using the latest closing price.

Salkind Gene, the Director of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 28,638 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Salkind Gene is holding 28,638 shares at $26,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

Equity return is now at value -327.21, with -255.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.