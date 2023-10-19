Coca-Cola Co (KO): A Technical Analysis

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coca-Cola Co (KO) is $66.17, which is $16.06 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KO on October 19, 2023 was 13.25M shares.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 54.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Coke (KO) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

KO’s Market Performance

KO’s stock has risen by 2.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.15% and a quarterly drop of -13.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Coca-Cola Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for KO’s stock, with a -10.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $67 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.58. In addition, Coca-Cola Co saw -14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Quincey James, who sale 92,029 shares at the price of $58.09 back on Sep 18. After this action, Quincey James now owns 442,546 shares of Coca-Cola Co, valued at $5,346,324 using the latest closing price.

Douglas Monica Howard, the SVP & General Counsel of Coca-Cola Co, sale 21,074 shares at $60.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Douglas Monica Howard is holding 18,360 shares at $1,283,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Co stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 42.88, with 10.97 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Co (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coca-Cola Co (KO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.