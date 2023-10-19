Clorox Co. (CLX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Clorox Co. (CLX) has gone up by 1.88% for the week, with a -9.95% drop in the past month and a -19.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.35% for CLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for CLX stock, with a simple moving average of -18.30% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) is above average at 104.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clorox Co. (CLX) is $136.29, which is $28.45 above the current market price. The public float for CLX is 123.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLX on October 19, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 124.04. However, the company has seen a 1.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Clorox (CLX) closed the most recent trading day at $124.04, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $120 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLX Trading at -13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.33. In addition, Clorox Co. saw -11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of Clorox Co., valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clorox Co. stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 22.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Clorox Co. (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,329.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.00. Total debt to assets is 49.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,266.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clorox Co. (CLX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.