Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.40 in comparison to its previous close of 135.49, however, the company has experienced a 2.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-10-09 that The country is home to 33% of the world’s unicorns in cybersecurity, the Israel National Cyber Directorate said last year.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is above average at 19.96x. The 36-month beta value for CHKP is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 22 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHKP is $140.42, which is $1.57 above than the current price. The public float for CHKP is 95.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.47% of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on October 19, 2023 was 811.13K shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

CHKP’s stock has seen a 2.25% increase for the week, with a 0.06% rise in the past month and a 7.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for CHKP’s stock, with a 6.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $144 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHKP Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.88. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. The total capital return value is set at 28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.76. Equity return is now at value 28.71, with 15.13 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.