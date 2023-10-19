Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) is $34.00, which is $11.29 above the current market price. The public float for CERE is 77.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CERE on October 19, 2023 was 848.05K shares.

CERE) stock’s latest price update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 22.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-13 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today announced it will report third quarter 2023 financial results and business updates on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open.

CERE’s Market Performance

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has seen a -0.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.07% gain in the past month and a -22.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for CERE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.44% for CERE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $33 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CERE Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.63. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, who purchase 5,480,052 shares at the price of $22.81 back on Oct 16. After this action, BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $124,999,986 using the latest closing price.

Koppel Adam, the Director of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 5,480,052 shares at $22.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Koppel Adam is holding 65,679,781 shares at $124,999,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

The total capital return value is set at -46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.17. Equity return is now at value -98.73, with -53.19 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.03. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.