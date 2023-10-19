Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has gone up by 15.49% for the week, with a 6.37% rise in the past month and a -3.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.14% for CNTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.58% for CNTA’s stock, with a 36.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) is $8.80, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for CNTA is 58.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNTA on October 19, 2023 was 126.14K shares.

CNTA) stock’s latest price update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA)’s stock price has soared by 3.39 in relation to previous closing price of 6.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Centessa (CNTA) shares rise significantly in the past three months due to the encouraging progress in the development of its lead pipeline candidate, SerpinPC, which is currently in mid-late-stage studies.

CNTA Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA rose by +15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR saw 126.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from Rotman Harris, who sale 37,484 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Sep 20. After this action, Rotman Harris now owns 33,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, valued at $235,688 using the latest closing price.

YVER ANTOINE, the EVP & Chairman of Development of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, sale 6,500 shares at $4.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that YVER ANTOINE is holding 783,066 shares at $28,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

The total capital return value is set at -43.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.40. Equity return is now at value -49.68, with -37.87 for asset returns.

Based on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.19. Total debt to assets is 15.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.