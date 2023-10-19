Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CELH stock has gone up by 3.81%, with a monthly decline of -13.05% and a quarterly surge of 19.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for Celsius Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for CELH’s stock, with a 32.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) by analysts is $208.64, which is $36.58 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 38.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.20% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.25M shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.13 in comparison to its previous close of 174.02, however, the company has experienced a 3.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Here is how Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $250 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.93. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 65.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Castaldo Nicholas, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $181.58 back on Aug 23. After this action, Castaldo Nicholas now owns 110,491 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $9,986,900 using the latest closing price.

David Toby, the Executive Vice President of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 54,941 shares at $178.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that David Toby is holding 37,576 shares at $9,794,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -18.47, with -12.62 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.